Twenty-Eight Palestinians Killed In New Israeli Occupation Massacres In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Palestinian officials in Gaza Strip said Monday that 28 Palestinians were killed in several massacres committed by the Israeli in different parts of the city.

In press statements, Health officials reported that civil defense teams were able to retrieve five Palestinian martyrs after a residential apartment was bombed in Gaza City, in addition to six martyrs and dozens of wounded from Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Three martyrs were also retrieved following an Israeli bombardment of a residential house in Al-Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip, in addition to retrieval of three other martyrs near Rafah crossing, south of the Strip.

Israeli warplanes also launched a series of other raids since the early hours on different areas in the north and south of the Strip, all of which resulted in the martyrdom of 11 Palestinians, including children and women, and dozens of wounded. (end)

