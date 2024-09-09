Kuwait Rejoices Being Named Humanitarian Center For Its Unwavering Commitment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- September 9th, 2014, Kuwait marked a significant milestone in its humanitarian history with a remarkable event recognized by the United Nations.

The country was honored as a "Humanitarian Center," while the late Kuwait Amir, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may Allah rest his soul, was named the "Humanitarian Leader".

As Kuwait celebrates a decade at the forefront of global humanitarian efforts, its unwavering commitment to this noble cause remains strong. This dedication, rooted in genuine human values and rising above divisions, continues to guide Kuwait's international aid efforts.

During a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reaffirmed the honoring of Kuwait's covenant and commitment to supporting global humanitarian initiatives.

Guterres expressed deep gratitude for Kuwait's unique and unparalleled generosity and its constructive role in regional humanitarian efforts.

Since gaining independence and joining the United Nations, Kuwait has consistently prioritized humanitarian assistance in its foreign policy, offering aid to countries in need without regard to geographical or religious divides.

This approach stems from a firm belief in the importance of uniting global efforts to uphold the dignity of human life.

Over the decades, "humanitarian diplomacy" has become a cornerstone of Kuwait's foreign policy, focusing on strengthening ties between nations through aid and relief efforts.

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Ministry reiterated Kuwait's commitment to advancing humanitarian causes and supporting international efforts, drawing inspiration from the benevolent actions of past generations.

Kuwait remains dedicated to preserving global peace, fostering development, and alleviating suffering worldwide under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The country continues to provide aid to regions affected by conflicts and natural disasters, channeling support through various governmental agencies and public welfare organizations, notably the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and the Kuwait Relief Society.

Since its founding in 1966, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society has provided humanitarian assistance to over 100 countries, reflecting Kuwait's inclusive approach to aid, offering support without discrimination on religion, gender, or race.

Kuwait is also a key partner to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and is among its top ten donors.

Additionally, Kuwait was one of the first countries to finance the World Health Organization's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to coordinate global humanitarian aid efforts. It also actively participated in international collaborations and research efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus, supporting WHO's global initiative. (end)

