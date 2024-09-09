Draghi’S Call: €800 Billion To Revive Economy Or Risk Europe’S Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mario Draghi, the former Italian Prime Minister, has issued a stark warning: Europe must invest heavily or face economic decline.



In a detailed report, Draghi proposes an annual of €800 billion. He urges the European Union to modernize and strengthen its to compete with rising global powers like the US and China.



The investment aims to transform Europe's industrial capabilities and boost productivity, with a focus on three key areas: digitization, decarbonization, and defense.



This shift requires Europe to increase its investment to levels not seen since the 1960s and 70s-similar in scale to the post-World War II Marshall Plan.



Draghi emphasizes that Europe's economic stagnation threatens its global standing and ability to maintain its social and environmental standards.







Without action, Europe risks losing its competitive edge in technology and clean energy , sectors where China is rapidly gaining ground.



He highlights the need for strategic trade policies that protect European industries without resorting to broad, counterproductive tariffs.



Additionally, Draghi calls for a coordinated industrial strategy that links decarbonization efforts with economic growth. He urges the EU to streamline regulations and foster innovation.



This approach extends to developing a robust foreign economic policy focused on securing essential raw materials and technologies. This is crucial for Europe's autonomy.



In essence, Draghi's report is a roadmap for Europe to avoid "slow agony." It advocates embracing a proactive, unified industrial policy that leverages investment in technology and clean energy as catalysts for growth.



In short, this is a critical moment for the EU. It must redefine its economic strategies to remain a significant player on the global stage.

