Haiti’S Security Crossroads: UN Considers Replacing Kenya-Led Mission With Peacekeepers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant shift, the United Nations is contemplating the replacement of the Kenya-led mission in Haiti with a full-fledged UN peacekeeping operation.



This development comes amid ongoing security challenges and funding concerns for the current multinational force. The United States and Ecuador have circulated a draft proposing this change.



Their initiative aims to address the persistent gang violence plaguing Haiti since President Jovenel Moïse's assassination in July 2021.



Currently, about 400 Kenyan police officers are deployed in Haiti as part of the UN-backed Multinational Security Support mission. Authorized in October 2023, this force aims to assist the Haitian National Police in combating gang activity.



However, the mission has faced significant hurdles. Funding shortages have hampered its effectiveness, with only $85 million pledged out of a required $600 million annual budget.







The U.S. and Canada have provided most of the financial support thus far. The proposed transition to a UN peacekeeping operation could potentially resolve these funding issues.



Unlike the current mission, which relies on voluntary contributions, UN peacekeeping operations are financed through a dedicated budget. This potential shift raises questions about the future of international intervention in Haiti.

Controversies and Challenges in Haiti's Security Situation

The country's recent history with UN forces has been controversial, including a cholera outbreak linked to Nepal's peacekeepers and allegations of sexual abuse by UN personnel.



Many Haitians remain skeptical of foreign interventions. Some view UN peacekeepers as an occupying force, complicating efforts to gain local support for any new mission.



Despite these challenges, the security situation in Haiti remains dire. Gangs control up to 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, engaging in widespread violence, kidnappings, and other criminal activities.



As the UN Security Council deliberates this proposal, the international community must carefully consider the implications of replacing the Kenya-led mission.



The success of any future intervention will depend on addressing past mistakes, ensuring proper funding, and gaining the trust of the Haitian people.

