China, with Russia and other international partners, is spearheading the development of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), targeted for completion by 2050.



This expansive project aims to create a series of research facilities from the Moon's south pole to its far side by 2035. It will promote both autonomous and human-assisted scientific research.



The plan involves setting up a base within a 100-km radius of the lunar south pole. It includes using technologies such as 3D printing bricks from lunar soil to test their viability in space's harsh conditions.



Key missions like Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 will explore water ice and assess the moon's resources, setting the stage for sustainable lunar exploration.



A Tiangong-like orbital station will serve as a crucial link for material and data transfer between the Moon and Earth. This will enhance the logistics of lunar exploration.







This initiative not only elevates China 's role in space technology but also establishes a framework for extensive international cooperation. It involves over 50 countries and hundreds of institutions and scientists.

A Shift Towards Global Collaboration

The specific list of the 50 countries involved in the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS ) project wasn't detailed in the texts provided.



The texts mentioned a few countries like Russia, Senegal, Venezuela, Belarus, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Egypt, Nicaragua, Thailand, Serbia, and Kazakhstan as partners.



This global effort is a direct challenge to the US-led Artemis Programme, showcasing the potential of collaborative international space missions.



The ILRS embodies a shift from competitive to cooperative space exploration. It stresses the peaceful use of outer space and underscores the importance of global collaboration in overcoming extraterrestrial challenges.



This project highlights how shared goals in space exploration can foster unity and drive technological advancement. It also paves the way for future cooperative missions beyond Earth.

