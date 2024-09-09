Netsuite Announces Innovations To Help Businesses Increase Efficiency And Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New embedded AI capabilities, product offerings, integrations, and user experience innovations help businesses gain insights, improve productivity, and promote collaboration

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteWorld -- Oracle NetSuite

today announced a series of new product updates and AI innovations across the suite to help organizations increase efficiency and accelerate growth. The latest innovations build on the comprehensive AI capabilities, including generative AI, embedded in NetSuite by adding powerful new AI updates, a new procurement solution, new partner integrations, updated project management capabilities, user experience enhancements, new training resources, and an integrated benefits offering.

"We designed NetSuite to be the foundation of business growth, with a platform that can evolve and expand to meet changing needs and a data model that connects a customer's entire business," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "We continue to extend NetSuite's capabilities to further strengthen that foundation. As customers scale their businesses on NetSuite, AI innovations and workflow optimizations help them gain intelligent insights, improve productivity, and simplify collaboration."

To help customers gain insights to inform decision making, identify growth opportunities, and solve business challenges, NetSuite is introducing innovations across the suite. The latest capabilities include:



AI updates embedded across the suite: Help organizations increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and reach their goals faster. With financial exception management, a new digital assistant in NetSuite SuiteAnalytics, and tools to enhance the quality of AI-generated content and embed generative AI in NetSuite extensions, customers can gain more value from the suite. To learn more about the latest NetSuite AI updates, please visit: Oracle NetSuite Helps Accelerate Development, Processes, and Insights with New AI Offerings .

NetSuite SuiteProcurement: Helps organizations streamline indirect procurement processes, control costs, and gain access to benefits from suppliers, including Amazon Business and Staples Business Advantage. With features to help automate purchasing approvals, order creation, invoicing, and reporting, customers can optimize spending and efficiently buy goods and services needed to support growth. To learn more about NetSuite

SuiteProcurement, please visit: NetSuite Introduces SuiteProcurement to Help Customers Reduce the Cost of Doing Business .

NetSuite Connector for Salesforce: Helps joint customers automatically share data between NetSuite and Salesforce. With real-time data flow, customers can align data in both applications to expand visibility into order and fulfillment details and financial, customer and contact information, accelerate order-to-cash and revenue recognition processes, and make more informed decisions. To learn more about NetSuite Connector for Salesforce, please visit: NetSuite Connector for Salesforce Helps Organizations Gain More Value From Their Data .

NetSuite Analytics Warehouse: Helps organizations accelerate data analysis and gain contextual insights with new embedded AI capabilities. With updates that enable business driver identification, scenario predictions such as customer churn and inventory stockouts, and custom machine learning models, customers can uncover opportunities to improve efficiency and drive growth. To learn about NetSuite Analytics Warehouse updates, please visit: NetSuite Expands AI Capabilities for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse .

NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management (EPM): Helps organizations streamline financial reporting and quickly capitalize on growth opportunities. With updates that enable generative AI for narrative reporting, AI-powered narratives in NetSuite Planning and Budgeting, enhanced predictive forecasting, and a digital assistant to assist with EPM workflows, customers can improve productivity and further enhance decision making. To learn about NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) updates, please visit: NetSuite Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management AI Capabilities to Help Finance Teams Accelerate Processes .

NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro: Helps organizations reduce risk, optimize resource allocation, increase profitability, and scale operations. Formerly NetSuite OpenAir, SuiteProjects Pro delivers new user experience enhancements and AI capabilities to help customers monitor the health of projects, accelerate project planning, and increase productivity. To learn about NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro, please visit: NetSuite Introduces New AI-Powered Project Management Capabilities .

Oracle Redwood Design System: Helps customers accomplish tasks more efficiently and drive adoption with Oracle's award-winning application design system by providing a modern user experience across the suite. NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management and NetSuite Analytics Warehouse already use the Redwood user experience. The design system is planned for roll out to NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro, Customer 360, and to the entire NetSuite application starting with the most widely used areas of the suite like dashboards, lists and forms, to further enhance productivity.

NetSuite Guided Learning Managed Service: Helps organizations tailor learning resources to maximize the value of the suite. Building on NetSuite Guided Learning , the new managed service includes support from NetSuite Education experts to create step-by-step guidance embedded in NetSuite that is tailored to a customer's unique business processes. In addition, analytics reports help customers further tailor training and ensure teams are using the suite productively by evaluating interactions with learning guides. NetSuite SuitePeople integrated benefits offering: Helps organizations improve the benefits experience by embedding SimplyInsured 's small business-focused health benefits marketplace directly within NetSuite to enable employers to shop for benefits plans and support employees to enroll. With costs deducted seamlessly from employee's pay and posted directly to the general ledger, customers can simplify benefits management and improve financial insights.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld/onair . By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, sessions, and demos. Learn more about how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite to improve productivity and drive growth.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite