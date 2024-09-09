Oracle Netsuite Helps Accelerate Development, Processes, And Insights With New AI Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest updates in NetSuite help customers detect exceptions, interact with data in new ways, and enhance and extend AI capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 -- SuiteWorld -- Oracle NetSuite

today announced new AI offerings that enable customers to gain more value from their in the suite. Building on the AI capabilities, including generative AI, embedded across the suite, the latest AI-powered capabilities in NetSuite will help customers detect financial exceptions, interact with data in new ways, and embed and customize generative AI in NetSuite extensions. As a result, customers can take advantage of the latest AI innovations to assist in increasing efficiency, mitigating risk, driving better decision-making, and reaching their goals faster.



"We are embedding AI-powered capabilities across the suite so customers are benefiting from it as soon as they log in. By ensuring AI is built into existing business processes and not bolted on, we are helping our customers achieve immediate value from the latest AI innovations at no additional cost," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "The latest updates build on the hundreds of new generative AI use cases we have added in the last year and will help our customers further increase productivity and gain more value from the suite."

The latest NetSuite AI updates include:



NetSuite Financial Exception Management: Helps organizations increase efficiency and mitigate risk by using AI to automatically detect financial exceptions. As a result, customers can quickly assess situations, identify the activity that needs to be investigated, and get actionable insights to help resolve issues ahead of the period end time crunch.

NetSuite SuiteAnalytics Assistant: Helps organizations drive better decision-making and expand insights by enabling users to retrieve information from their workbooks and create reports and visualizations with SuiteAnalytics and generative AI via a natural language interface. For example, users can ask the assistant for reports on accounts payable aging or the top five customers by balance and quickly receive generative AI-powered summaries and key takeaways.

NetSuite Prompt Studio: Helps organizations refine the quality of AI-generated content by enabling administrators and developers to configure the format, tone, and creativity level of responses. As a result, customers can gain more control over generative AI prompt configuration and enhance end-user productivity.

Generative AI for SuiteScript API: Helps organizations quickly introduce new AI-powered functionality and gain more value from the suite by helping them to embed generative AI capabilities into NetSuite extensions and customizations. As a result, customers can quickly complement NetSuite's out-of-the-box AI features with generative AI-powered SuiteApps to support their unique business needs.

Oracle Code Assist SuiteScript optimization: Helps organizations increase productivity by enabling developers to use an AI code companion to build extensions and customizations faster with NetSuite. As a result, developers can quickly and easily create boilerplate code, build and run unit tests, generate documentation, and receive answers to coding questions. NetSuite Advanced Customer Support (ACS) AI Playbook: Helps organizations configure, optimize, and create new AI-powered capabilities throughout the suite. As a result, customers can quickly deploy new capabilities that support increased efficiency, expanded insights, and enhanced decision-making.

Built on Oracle Cloud infrastructure (OCI) and leveraging its leading AI services, the AI capabilities embedded in NetSuite are designed to respect customers' enterprise data, privacy, and security. With OCI Generative AI services, no customer data is shared with large language model (LLM) providers or seen by other customers. To further protect sensitive information, role-based security is embedded directly into NetSuite workflows and only recommends content that end users are entitled to view.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld/onair . By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, sessions, and demos. Learn more about how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite to improve productivity and drive growth.

