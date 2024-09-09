(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lifecore Biomedical, Inc . ("Lifecore" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LFCR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 7, 2020 and March 19, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lifecore investors have until September 27, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, the defendants allegedly made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lifecore had inadequate internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, Lifecore issued several inaccurate financial statements that would need to be corrected; (3) Lifecore's efforts to address these deficiencies were ineffective; (4) these issues hindered Lifecore's ability to file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission on time and meet NASDAQ listing requirements; (5) as a result, Lifecore's financial position and outlook were significantly overstated; and (6) consequently, Lifecore's public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the relevant period. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages once the true details became known.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising