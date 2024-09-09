National Institutes Of Health All Of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Washington

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, National Alliance for Hispanic and Hope NBC will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more-all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

Spokane is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, September 10 to Wednesday, September 11, 2024

10am-4pm

Washington State University

412 E Spokane Falls Blvd

Spokane, WA 99205

Saturday, September 14 to Sunday, September 15, 2024

10am-4pm

Morning Star Baptist Church

3909 W Rowan Ave

Spokane, WA 99205

See the full list of events in Washington from August 27 to September 15 here .

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit .

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .

For more information contact:

Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144

Email: [email protected]

