National Institutes Of Health All Of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Iowa
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Network of the National Library of medicine and National Association of Hispanic health will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more-all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.
WHAT:
Council Bluffs, IA is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.
WHEN and WHERE:
Tuesday, September 10 to Friday, September 13, 2024
10am-4pm
Council Bluffs Public Library
400 Willow Ave
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Tuesday, September 17 to Friday, September 20, 2024
10am-4pm
All Care Health Center
902 South 6th St
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
See the full list of events in Iowa from September 10 to September 20 here .
The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit .
About the All of Us Journey
All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .
For more information contact:
Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144
Email: [email protected]
