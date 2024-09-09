Rock 'N Rescue Announces Grand Opening Of Bedford Hills Animal Rescue And Community Therapy Center Serving Tri-States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We save animals to save humans.

The new facility combines animal rescue operations with the nation's only cat/kitten therapy center, aiming to rescue pets that in turn save people.

- Juli CialoneBEDFORD HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rock 'n Rescue, a certified 501(c)3 non-profit animal rescue organization and formerly based in South Salem, New York, announces the grand opening of its Bedford Hills animal rescue and community therapy center. This development marks a significant milestone that extends the organization's reach and impact. To date, they have saved over 18,000 at-risk animals from euthanasia and contributed over 500 hours of therapy through animal-assisted community service to elder care facilities, cancer centers, hospitals and more.“We've been saving pets since 2017 utilizing our incredibly vast foster program which is core to our mission. Fosters care for and prepare these animals to be ideally matched to their forever homes, and many become therapy animals, thereby saving more human lives,” said Juli Cialone, Founder and Director of Rock 'n Rescue.“This new facility really changes the game. We can receive larger transports of pets at risk to be euthanized from all over the country, expand our foster and community outreach footprint, and provide a healthier (more fun!) adoption experience that is lower stress for both the pet and the adopter," she explained. "We also finally have a dedicated area for our therapy programs. This is the first cat-based therapy program in the USA (perhaps beyond) where our on-site therapist utilizes kitten therapy to work one-on-one or in a group environment. Initially, trauma is the therapy focus, which includes a broad range of issues such as suicide, PTSD, anxiety, grief, transition, etc... Having kittens present helps patients relax and open up more - children with neurodivergent conditions, for example, really respond to the physical interactions with a kitten, enhancing the quality and impact of the therapy services we're able to provide.”Rock 'n Rescue's new facility features a dedicated therapy program floor led by Jessica Salvatore, a certified Animal Assisted Intervention Specialist.“From my days at a veterinary clinic to my time with patients at Green Chimneys in Brewster, including working with young children with disabilities, I have seen the power of positive interactions between people and animals. I've witnessed many healing moments that happened organically,” she shared.“This inspired me to become a Certified Animal Assisted Intervention Specialist, allowing me to incorporate animals as a key component to my therapy programs. This partnership with Rock n' Rescue is just the next step in our journey to rescue people.”The new headquarters for Rock 'n Rescue is located across from the MTA train station in Westchester's quaint town of Bedford Hills, next-door to local restaurants and shops. Notably, this location makes it easier for NYC residents to reach Rock 'n Rescue along with surrounding Tri-State area communities.The facility is open to volunteers, fosters and adopters, and in addition to on-site therapy programs, private at-home therapy services can also be arranged, such as kitten cuddling for homebound individuals or even corporate wellness events like "Coffee with Kittens." All sessions can be customized to the recipients' preferences - casual or clinical.

