Lifeway Foods® Sponsors Charity Miles To Support Mental Health

Leading supplier of probiotic, bioavailable kefir pairs microbiome support with fitness

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024



Lifeway Foods, Inc., a leading supplier of kefir cultured dairy products, today announced its sponsorship of the

Charity Miles

running, walking and biking app. During the campaign, Lifeway

will sponsor $10,000 worth of Charity Miles

donations in support of

mental health initiatives.

Charity Miles is a free iPhone/Android app that enables people to earn money for charity when they walk, run or bike. The app tracks the distance traveled, which triggers a financial donation to the user's selected organization. Participants can also raise awareness for their causes by sharing their achievements on social media using a built-in widget.

"Mental health is a critical component of individual well-being that impacts everyone, from families to even corporations," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "It is a vital factor in fostering resilience within communities, emphasizing the need for comprehensive support and awareness. We have all been touched by a mental health crisis at some point in our lives.

We want to destigmatize the conversation around mental health, and we're optimistic about the opportunities and tools to help build solutions that enable people to live happier, healthier and more stable lives. At Lifeway, we're focused on making probiotic products with bioavailable nutrients and high-quality protein that support the microbiome, as well as contributing to the walking, running and active living communities that, in tandem, help to foster better mental and emotional wellbeing."

Lifeway has been a leader in the wellness space since 1986, bringing probiotic kefir and farmer cheese into the mainstream. Look for Lifeway on the Charity Miles app, in the dairy aisle of your favorite store and online .

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway

Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the

probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a

ProBugs

line for kids.

Lifeway's

tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across

the United States,

Mexico,

Ireland

and

France. Learn how

Lifeway

is good for more than just you at

lifewayfoods.

