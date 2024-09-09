Interfield Global Software Inc. Provides Update Regarding Its Definitive License Agreement With JRL Energy Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (Cboe Canada: IFSS) (the“ Company ”) announces that rollout has now commenced under its previously announced intellectual property development and licence agreement dated May 10, 2024 with JRL Inc. (“ JRL ”), pursuant to which the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“ Interfield Solutions ”) will implement for JRL its ToolSuite digital platform (“ ToolSuite ”) for reporting operational data, environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") reporting, energy transition reporting, and inventory management with respect to coal production operations of JRL and its affiliates as well as sub-licensees in the United States of America (the“ Project ”).

Timing for further implementation of the Project rollout and payment of licensing fees will be determined by JRL and Interfield, taking into account the requirements of JRL and the Company, including with regard to the previously announced proposed business combination between JRL and the Company, in respect of which JRL and the Company continue to pursue good faith negotiations with a view to the finalization of a definitive binding agreement regarding same.

About JRL Energy Inc.

JRL Energy Inc. is a full-service provider and processor of high-quality thermal and specialty coal. JRL is a modern visionary company with ESG and energy transition goals and objectives. JRL Energy has multiple operating mines in Kentucky and produces from both underground and open pit operations.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on Cboe Canada Inc. (Cboe Canada: IFSS) and operates out of Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Solutions. Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company's flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company's flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

