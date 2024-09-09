Explore The World Of Luxury Hospitality In This Exclusive 'Travel Trends Podcast' Series With 'Forbes Travel Guide'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amanda FrasierLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Travel Trends Podcast is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide, introducing an exclusive 19-part Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality podcast series . This special podcast takes listeners on a journey behind the scenes of The Summit 2024 in Las Vegas - Forbes Travel Guide's prestigious annual event providing unique insights into the world of luxury hospitality. The series features esteemed guests like Chip Conley, Peter Greenberg, Mia Kyricos, and top Star-Rated hotel GMs, along with luxury suppliers and partners from around the globe. This partnership unites two leaders in their fields with an informative and highly inspirational series.Each episode dives deep into various aspects of luxury hospitality, featuring expert interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the standards that define excellence in this high-end sector. From the meticulous details that go into earning a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating to the latest trends shaping the future of luxury travel, this series is a must-listen."We're honored to have partnered with Forbes Travel Guide to bring these fascinating stories to our global audience. This series is a celebration of the dedication that defines luxury hospitality at its highest level,” says Dan Christian, Host of the Travel Trends Podcast.“It's a rare and unique opportunity to explore the incredible craftsmanship behind securing an FTG Star-Rating status and an honor to have this opportunity.”"The Summit brings together many remarkable leaders and the most current points of view when it comes to luxury,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings at Forbes Travel Guide.“We greatly appreciate Dan and the Travel Trends team for delivering such an excellent series of hospitality interviews and we are excited about The Summit 2025 in Monaco where the worlds of luxury and travel can meet and collaborate on a global stage.”The 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality series on the Travel Trends podcast is available here .-ENDS-About Forbes Travel Guide“We Verify LuxuryTM”Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury hospitality, known for its prestigious annual Star Rating awards for the best hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises in more than 85 countries. The Summit is Forbes Travel Guide's annual event that brings together the worlds of travel and luxury for the most glamorous and thought-provoking trade show in the world.View forbestravelguide to learn more.About Travel Trends PodcastThe Travel Trends Podcast is where industry leaders converge to share and shape the future of travel, offering listeners deep insights into the latest industry trends. Hosted by global travel executive turned podcaster Dan Christian, each episode features engaging conversations with travel innovators and thought leaders. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, from AI & technology to sustainable travel, emerging destinations, changing customer behavior and marketing campaigns. Whether you're a travel enthusiast or a professional in the field, Travel Trends provides valuable perspectives to stay ahead in the ever-evolving travel landscape. More details: TravelTrendsPodcast.

