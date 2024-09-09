Good+Foundation Announces The Departure Of Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Snider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good+Foundation Board of Directors, led by Board Chair and Founder Jessica

Seinfeld, announces the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Snider, after 16 years of dedicated service, effective November 1, 2024.

Continue Reading

"On behalf of our entire organization, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Katherine for her 16 years of unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership. Her commitment to our mission to dismantle multi-generational poverty has left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals and families. As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our resolve to continue this vital work with the same passion and integrity that she embodied." - Jessica Seinfeld, Good+ Founder and Board Chair

The Good+Foundation announces the departure of its CEO, Katherine Snider, after 16 years of dedicated service.

Post this

During Katherine's tenure, she led Good+ through its transformation from a local organization addressing the symptoms of poverty-such as diaper need-into a $15m+ strategic foundation tackling systemic barriers to economic mobility. Under her leadership, Good+ influenced policy changes in key areas including Child Support and Child Welfare, and launched an innovative cash grants program that has provided over $1.1 million in assistance to families living on low incomes.

"Although this was a tremendously difficult decision, I am confident that I am leaving the organization in a strong position, thanks to the unwavering support of our Board of Directors, dedicated staff, grantee partners, and generous supporters. As I prepare to move to Massachusetts to be closer to my mother and extended family, I find comfort in knowing the lasting impact Good+Foundation has made in combating child and family poverty. I am especially proud of our efforts to bring father engagement practices to the forefront of our sector." - Katherine Snider, Outgoing CEO, Good+Foundation

The search for Good+'s new CEO is underway; the board has formed a search committee and engaged Korn Ferry to lead the process. During this transition, Dr. Laurel Parker West, Chief Program & Operations Officer, will step into the role of Interim CEO. Laurel has been with Good+ for nearly 12 years and brings a wealth of experience in childcare policy, policymaking, program evaluation, community development, and welfare reform.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Laurel Parker West stepping into the role of Interim CEO during this pivotal time. The board has full confidence in her ability to lead our organization with the same dedication and expertise that have marked Katherine's tenure. Laurel's deep understanding of our mission and commitment to our values ensures a seamless transition as we search for our next leader. We are in capable hands, and our work will continue without interruption as we remain focused on our goals." - Jessica Seinfeld

About Good+Foundation

Good+Foundation (Good+) works to dismantle multigenerational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for under-resourced parents and children, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. Good+ partners intensively with a vetted network of social service programs to reach long-term solutions to systemic poverty. We do this by pairing goods–such as cribs and diapers–with cash grants, counseling, employment assistance, co-parenting classes, and more. Additionally, Good+ strives to intentionally encourage father involvement; research emphasizes that father engagement is one of the key predictors of children's social and cognitive development. Good+ strengthens and supports our diverse network of partners by providing in-kind donations alongside comprehensive technical support and training. Our unique model helps break the multigenerational cycle of poverty by meeting parents' immediate needs, allowing them to work toward long-term financial stability.

SOURCE Good Plus Foundation, Inc.