IBM To Acquire Accelalpha, Leading Oracle Consultancy

ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced its intent to acquire Accelalpha, a global Oracle services provider with deep expertise helping clients digitize core business operations and accelerate adoption of Oracle Cloud Applications. This expands IBM's Oracle consulting expertise in and logistics, finance, enterprise performance management (EPM) and customer transformation.

As Oracle applications have matured in depth of functionality, customers have prioritized working with more strategic services partners to enable transformation1. Upon close, Accelalpha will join IBM Consulting , bringing over a large global team of skilled consultants to help clients modernize with Oracle Cloud Applications.

"Many enterprises depend on Oracle to run the workflows that are at the heart of their enterprise," said Kelly Chambliss, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, Americas. "With our acquisition of Accelalpha, IBM will be even better positioned to help our clients deploy and manage Oracle solutions, including generative AI and cloud technology, for competitive advantage."

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Accelalpha is a leading global provider of Oracle Cloud Applications consulting across advisory, implementation and managed services. Its highly skilled team serves clients across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America, with a focus on distribution, industrial and financial services sectors.

Accelalpha's consultants bring expertise across the Oracle Cloud Applications Suite including Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Logistics, Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Cloud Customer Transformation (CX), and Oracle Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ). As an Oracle Cloud Excellence Certified Implementer, Accelalpha boasts the largest Oracle logistics practice globally and was the first Oracle partner to implement Oracle Fusion Financials. Since its founding in 2009, Accelalpha has grown organically and through acquisition. Notable past acquisitions include Prolog Partners, Key Performance Ideas, LogistiChange and Frontera Consulting.

"IBM's client and employee-centric culture and long-established scale and reach in more than 175 countries is a great fit for the next stage of our growth," said Nat Ganesh, CEO, Accelalpha. "We're thrilled to bring our expertise in Oracle Cloud solutions and targeted domain and industry knowledge to bear together with IBM's strength in generative AI and hybrid cloud. With Accelalpha's history of being a pioneer in Oracle Cloud and IBM's deep-rooted dedication to innovation that matters, we can further accelerate value creation for our clients."

IBM and Oracle's partnership to serve clients spans almost 40 years. IBM was named a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Oracle Implementation Services Ecosystem Worldwide2.

Accelalpha is recognized by Fortune as a best medium workplace and certified as a Great Place to Work. For more information on Accelalpha, please visit .

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

