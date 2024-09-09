Green Solutions Of Florida, LLC Expands Offerings With GAF Energy's Timberline Solartm Shingles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Solutions of Florida, LLC, a leader in sustainable roofing solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its product lineup to include the innovative Timberline SolarTM Shingle System by GAF Energy. This cutting-edge integrates solar production with durable, aesthetically pleasing roofing shingles, providing homeowners with an efficient and attractive solution to harness the power of the sun.Green Solutions of Florida is one of only 56 roofing contractors in the state of Florida to be "Timberline Solar Installation Certified" by GAF. This prestigious certification recognizes the company's expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality solar roofing installations that meet GAF's stringent standards."We're excited to offer this state-of-the-art solar roofing solution to our clients," said William Bruce, Sales Manager at Green Solutions of Florida, LLC. "The Timberline SolarTM Shingle System not only provides exceptional energy production but also enhances the overall look and durability of the roof. It's a game-changer for homeowners looking to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint."Key Features of the Timberline SolarTM Shingle System:- Innovative Design: Combines the protective qualities of traditional roofing shingles with solar energy production, ensuring a sleek, low-profile appearance that blends seamlessly with the home's architecture.- Ease of Installation: As the first solar shingle that can be nailed directly to the roof deck, it simplifies the installation process, reducing labor time and costs.- Durability: Engineered to withstand high winds and extreme weather conditions, including compliance with Florida's High-Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ).- Comprehensive Warranty: Backed by GAF's industry-leading warranties, including coverage for manufacturing defects, wind damage, and solar power output, ensuring peace of mind for homeowners.Green Solutions of Florida, LLC is committed to providing top-tier roofing solutions that align with the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient home improvements. With the addition of the Timberline SolarTM Shingle System, the company continues to lead the way in delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of Florida homeowners.For more information about the Timberline SolarTM Shingle System and how it can benefit your home, please contact:

