AAR To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results On September 23, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ), a leading provider of services to commercial and operators, MROs, and OEMs, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended August 31, 2024, after the close of the New York trading session on Monday, September 23, 2024.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, at 4 p.m. Central time, AAR will hold a call to discuss the results. A listen-only webcast and slides can be accessed at

.

Participants may join via phone by registering at . Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN that will allow them to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the webcast link and will remain available for approximately one year.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .

Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-630-227-2017

[email protected]

