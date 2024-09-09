Sapience Therapeutics To Participate At UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address

oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced its participation in the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address

oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer.

With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARsTM

(Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable, and can direct cargo to cell surface targets with their new class of molecule called SPARCsTM (Stabilized Peptides Against Receptors on Cancer), enabling delivery of payloads such as α-particles to cancer cells.

Sapience is advancing its lead programs, ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, through Phase 1-2 clinical trials.



