Calamos Closed-End Funds (NASDAQ: CHI, CHY, CSQ And CCD) Announce Private Placements Totaling $170 Million Of Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Trustees of four of

Calamos Investments'

closed-end funds (the Funds) today announced the issuance of an additional series of mandatory redeemable preferred (MRP) shares totaling $170 million. The newly issued MRP shares will provide additional leverage for the Funds. "Our commitment to serving closed-end fund investors with innovative and attractive solutions has been steadfast since we entered the business more than 20 years ago," said John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calamos Investments. He continued, "We are pleased to complete this transaction with terms that we believe are beneficial for the Funds' common shareholders. " Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) assigned ratings of "AA-" to each series of MRP shares.

The MRP shares were privately placed with institutional investors and are subject to mandatory redemption 5 years from the date of issuance, as shown. The Series G MRP shares are to pay monthly cash dividends initially at a rate of 6.24%, subject to adjustment under certain circumstances.

The co-placement agents for this offering of MRP shares were Nomura Securities International, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC.



MRP Shares Issuance – Aggregate Liquidation Preference by Series (in Millions) Fund

Series G (5 years) (September 9, 2029) CHI (inception 06/26/2002)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund $33.00 CHY

(inception 05/28/2003) Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund $36.00 CSQ (inception 03/26/2004) Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund $80.00 CCD (inception 03/27/2015) Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund $21.00

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $38.5 billion in AUM, including more than $16.9 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of July 31, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the

Chicago

metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in

New York,

San Francisco,

Milwaukee,

Portland, Oregon, and the

Miami

