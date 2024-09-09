(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global 5G in defence size is anticipated to grow from USD 900.0 million to USD 5877.39 million in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to technological advancements in 5G in defence during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 900.0 million in 2023 global 5G in defence market will reach USD 5877.39 million in 2033. 5G, or the fifth generation of wireless mobile networks, represents a significant advancement in technology, enabling connectivity across a vast array of devices, objects, and machines. This technology offers high spectral efficiency, rapid data transfer, and low battery consumption. As 5G deployment expands globally, it aims to enhance internet speeds and provide improved bandwidth for both commercial and military applications. Compared to its predecessor, 4G, 5G promises increased data transfer speeds and enhanced bandwidth, which are crucial for various sectors including logistics, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and command and control. The integration of 5G into military technologies is expected to advance both hardware and software communication systems, facilitating quicker transmission and reception of data, which is vital for real-time battlefield scenarios.

Scope of Global 5G in Defence Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 20.64% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 900.0 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 5,877.39 Million Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Communication Infrastructure, Platform, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global 5G in defence Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



With a projected 38.34% market revenue share in 2023, the North American region leads the 5G in Defence industry at the moment. North American nations, including as the United States, have boosted their defence department budget in order to deploy 5G technology more quickly and effectively. The greatest producer and operator of 5G technology in North America is the United States, which propels the expansion of the market there.



In 2023, the small cell segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67.55% and revenue of 607.95 million.



Over the forecast period, the airborne platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.11%.



Advancement in market



El Salvador and India are starting a cooperative journey with the goal of developing infrastructure and telecommunications. Ibrajim Bukele, the advisor to El Salvador's president, led a high-level team to Mumbai, where they had talks with Reliance Jio personnel about potential collaborative ventures in 5G technology and customised solutions for the region's unique requirements. A six-person high-level delegation from the country in Central America was led by Ibrajim Bukele. Along with a group of specialists from several sectors, the trip also included Romeo Rodriguez, Minister of Public Works and Transportation, and Nelson Reyes, Vice Minister of Transportation for the Government of El Salvador.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increased Investment.



Major economies like the U.S., Japan, China, and India are ramping up their investments in defines systems, driving the growth of the 5G market. The need for efficient communication systems in defines is prompting governments to invest heavily in upgrading these technologies.



Restraints: Lack of Protocols and Standards.



The development and implementation of 5G technology require established protocols and standards. The current lack of comprehensive guidelines and adequate hardware suppliers poses a challenge for the successful deployment and management of 5G in defines applications.



Opportunities: Technological Advancements.



The rapid evolution of communication technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), presents significant opportunities for the 5G market. IoT enhances the efficiency of communication between sensors and connected devices, enabling swift data transfer and improved communication channels.



Challenges: Security Concerns.



The defines sector's reliance on 5G technology raises concerns about data security. The involvement of various 5G suppliers and integrators increases the risk of confidential information being compromised. Additionally, cloud-based storage, where 5G technology often stores user data, is vulnerable to cyber-attacks, posing a threat to sensitive defines information.



Some of the major players operating in the global 5G in defence market are:



. Ericsson

. Nokia Networks

. Huawei

. Samsung

. Thales Group

. NEC

. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

. Wind River Systems, Inc.

. Raytheon Technologies

. Ligado Networks



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Communication Infrastructure



● Small Cell

● Macro Cell



By Platform



● Land

● Naval

● Airborne



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



