Trinity Biotech Provides An Update On The Continued Development Of Its Continuous Glucose Monitor Technology

CGMs are small patch-like wearable medical devices that use biosensor wires under the skin to measure glucose in real-time. These devices are increasingly popular in diabetes management and health monitoring.

Patent EP3703565 describes an innovative process, within Trinity Biotech's reusable transmitter unit, that“conditions” the CGM biosensor wire. Typically, CGM devices experience a“run-in” or“settling” period immediately following insertion during which glucose readings are unreliable. The conditioning process significantly reduces this run-in time, enabling reliable measurements more quickly. In addition, this conditioning process has demonstrated notable improvements in the accuracy of the device relative to laboratory reference methods for blood glucose testing and improve the biosensor's Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD), the standard measure of accuracy used to compare CGM devices.

Trinity Biotech's Chief Technology Officer, Dr Gary Keating, said:“The technology covered by this patent represents a major advancement for our CGM platform. The CGM technology we acquired in January already offers strong advantages in terms of affordability and sustainability, thanks to its unique self-inserted biosensor wire. However, in advance of the acquisition, we recognised that the requirement for users to periodically re-calibrate the device using a separate finger-stick blood glucose monitor was not in line with the market leading solutions and was a barrier to broader adoption. We believed that this patented conditioning process would likely play an important role in further enhancing the technology towards a more user-friendly, fully self-calibrating, device. Our post-acquisition testing of this conditioning process has confirmed its effectiveness and – together with other refinements to the biosensor wire design – will be further evaluated in upcoming pre-pivotal trials to create an optimized CGM that can be rapidly introduced into global markets.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Trinity Biotech

