Hanmi Financial To Participate In The Janney Financial Services Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or“Hanmi”) , the parent company of Hanmi (the“Bank”), today announced its participation in the Janney Financial Services on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in Washington, DC.



Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A copy of the presentation being used for meetings with institutional investors will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .

