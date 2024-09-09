Enovis Appoints Tim Czartoski As President, U.S. Surgical And Global Product And Enabling Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, DE, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnovisTM (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical growth company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Czartoski to the position of President, U.S. Surgical and Global Product and Enabling Technologies. Mr. Czartoski has direct responsibility for the Company's U.S. Surgical business, including the global surgical product engine and enabling technologies. He reports to Louie Vogt, Group President of Enovis' Reconstructive (Recon) Business Group.

Mr. Czartoski is a successful MedTech executive with over 22 years of experience at Depuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, where he progressed in leadership roles of increasing responsibility. In his most recent role as President of Depuy Synthes, U.S., Mr. Czartoski led the Company's joint reconstruction, trauma, spine, digital technology, capital, sports and CMF businesses. He also served as the Worldwide President of Joint Reconstruction and Power Tools.

Mr. Czartoski has a B.S. from Ohio State University, an M.S. from Columbia in Technology Management and an MBA from Notre Dame.

“Tim is a highly accomplished orthopedic leader with an incredible track record of delivering strategic and commercial excellence,” said Mr. Vogt.“I'm confident that his experience and leadership will accelerate Enovis' growth potential and strengthen our surgical pipeline around the world.”





