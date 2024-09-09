PLDO Issues Advisory On How The 2024 Elections And Proposed Estate Tax Reforms Could Impact Estate Planning Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attorney Gene M. Carlino, Partner, Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara

Trust & Estate Attorney Gene Carlino offers an in-depth analysis of proposed estate tax reforms under The American and Economic Mobility Act of 2024.

- Gene M. CarlinoJOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC (PLDO) Partner Gene M. Carlino today issued an Advisory on the proposed federal estate tax reforms that could significantly impact high-net-worth individuals' and families' estate planning, charitable giving and financial strategies in 2025, and beyond.The American Housing and Economic Mobility Act of 2024, which is supported by presidential candidate Kamala Harris, represents a dramatic shift from current tax policies. Attorney Carlino's Advisory, How the 2024 Elections and Proposed Estate Tax Reforms Could Impact Estate Planning Strategies, offers an in-depth analysis of the reform's key elements and repercussions on current planning techniques. To read the Advisory, click here .“PLDO's Trust and Estate Attorneys are focused on staying ahead of proposed legislative changes that can significantly impact our clients,” said Attorney Carlino.“The best opportunity to mitigate the effect on your estate is to act now. We urge everyone to review their estate plans before the end of the year and contact us to discuss strategies that can help minimize potential tax consequences.”If you have questions or need assistance, please contact Gene M. Carlino at (401) 824-5138 | ...; Bernard A. Jackvony at (401) 824-5185 | ... or Leah A. Foertsch at 561-362-2030 | .... For information about PLDO, visit pldolaw and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.###ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include banking and creditor's rights, corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit

