Gold Company Notes “Tremondous Potential” At Core Project

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) With a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in Papua New Guinea and Australia, this company is focused on developing gold-copper resources from its highly prospective land package. And shares are moving higher after the company announced an update on a core project.

%GreatPacificGold Corp. (TSXV: $GPAC) (OTC: $FSXLF) provided an update in a press release today on one of its core projects. Located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, the Kesar Project is contiguous with K92 Mining’s mine tenements, with several high-priority targets at Kesar near the K92 property boundary.

Multiple veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date at Kesar has shown that these veins have high %Gold grades present in outcrop, very elevated gold in soil grades and coincident with aeromagnetic highs.

“The results of the two phases of geochemistry highlight the tremendous potential of Kesar,” said Greg McCunn, CEO of Great Pacific Gold. “With our recently announced plan to focus on our core projects, we intend to direct our financial and technical efforts on Kesar over the remainder of 2024. The high-grade nature of the nearby Kora deposit highlights the potential of Kesar and our Phase 1 drill program is designed to test our highest priority targets."