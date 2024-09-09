Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship Returns For A New Edition In February 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2023, Fujairah Shooting Club has announced the return of the Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship (FMSC) and the launch of the championship's official website for its second edition. The unparalleled and challenging sporting event will return in February 2025 and will be held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, of Fujairah.

The championship, which will run from February 1 to 8, 2025, in Dibba, Fujairah, UAE, will feature challenging layouts, exhilarating side events, and the chance to experience the natural beauty of the Emirate. The main championship, which will be held from February 5 to 8, will feature Super Sporting with 240 clays, a total prize of USD 300,000, and USD 50,000 for 100 flash clays.

The preliminary competitions of FMSC 2025 will be held from February 1 to 4 and will feature 50 clays of English Sporting with a total prize pool of USD 40,000 across four categories. The opening ceremony will be held on February 4, and the awards ceremony is scheduled for February 8, 2025.

The main championship will feature 24 stands, each equipped with six machines and presenting ten targets, including singles and doubles. Over the course of four days, 240 targets will be set, with 60 targets to be covered each day, and participants will be organised into six-man squads to compete throughout the event.

Saif Al Zahmi, Director, FMSC, said:“Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, FMSC draws inspiration from the rich hunting tradition of the region and celebrate its enduring heritage. We are delighted to announce the launch of the website, kicking off the most anticipated return of the event with many new additions in February 2025. Moreover, it is a unique sporting event with over AED 1,000,000 in prizes and a chance to experience the region's vibrant culture. The competition, along with exciting side events, promises an exhilarating experience while respecting the environment through the use of ammunition with 100% natural biodegradable wads and eco-friendly clay targets suitable for all ages.”

One of the highlights of the 2025 edition is side events such as Pool Shoots and English Sporting, which will be held from February 1 to 7. Additionally, the latest edition of the championship is organised with the support of the National Sporting Clays Association and the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association, features George Digweed MBE, a renowned English sport shooter and multiple world and European clay-shooting champion; Phil Gray and Saif Bin Futtais, an Emirati sport shooter and five-time Olympian, as ambassadors.

