Responsible Fishing: Pelagic Shipowners And Industry Of Dakhla Hold General Assembly And Adopt Ethical Charter - Aetoswi...

During an extraordinary general assembly held in Rabat on Friday, September 6, 2024, the members of the Moroccan Confederation of Industrial Pelagic Fishing Shipowners (COMAIP) adopted a number of strategic orientations and operational decisions.

In this regard, the COMAIP Board of Directors unanimously adopted an ethical charter focusing on resource preservation, the adoption of best practices in terms of social impact, sustainability, and commitment for the environment. The ethical charter aims to modernize, professionalize, and anchor the actions of the COMAIP members in line with the Guidelines of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI, concerning the Atlantic Africa Axis.

As part of this initiative, the COMAIP Board of Directors unanimously decided to entrust an independent expert with drafting a high-level report on the economic and social impact of their industry at the regional, national, and continental levels, in order to establish a new ambition and direction. Furthermore, the Board has decided to create the following three committees:



An ethics committee responsible for monitoring and implementing the adopted Charter.

A strategic committee tasked with overseeing the scientific, technical, economic, social, and environmental aspects. An external relations committee, which will serve as the voice of COMAIP with partners and relevant institutions.

On this occasion, the President of COMAIP, Mr. Mohamed Lamine Hormatollah, stated: "Today we are laying the foundations for a new ambition, which is based on and aligned with the enlightened Vision of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, who emphasized the importance of the Atlantic Africa Axis during his historic speech on November 6, 2023. All our members stand ready to support this royal vision in economic, social, and environmental terms."

COMAIP is a national-level confederation of pelagic fishing shipowners. It promotes sustainable and regulated fishing, values the professions within the sector, and contributes to the responsible management of resources. It encourages consumers to choose products from responsible practices that respect conservation and sustainability rules.

