Boost Mobile Delivers Unmatched Value With Iphone 16 - One FREE Year Of Unlimited 5G Service Or $1,000 Off Device - With No Trade-In Required

Boost Mobile , the newest nationwide wireless carrier, will offer iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for pre-order starting Friday, September 13, through BoostMobile, Amazon US and, beginning this year, on apple and in Apple Stores across the country. With no trade-in required, both new and current customers can sign up for the Infinite Access for iPhone plan at $65/mo., receive $1,000 off iPhone 16, and get the latest iPhone every year. Unlike other carriers, Boost Mobile doesn't require a trade-in on any of their iPhone plans or promotions.

For customers looking to purchase iPhone 16 lineup outright – Boost Mobile offers one year of FREE wireless service. This no contract plan is perfect for customers who want to own an unlocked iPhone. The offer is available with the $25/mo. Unlimited plan or as a $25 off per-month discount on Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans.

"There has never been a better time for iPhone users to switch to Boost Mobile," said Jeremy McCarty, SVP, Boost Mobile. "As the only carrier not requiring a trade-in, Boost Mobile is offering the best value in the market for the new iPhone 16 lineup.

"Boost Mobile is also excited to premiere our new partnership with Apple Retail paired with a first-of-its-kind offer. Customers who combine our $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup with the Infinite Access for iPhone plan and trade in an eligible iPhone can receive an additional $180-$650 in credits."

Unlimited 5G Plans and iPhone 16 Offers at BoostMobile

With Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for iPhone plan,ii customers get $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup now and the latest iPhone every year at no extra costiii while enjoying unlimited talk, text and dataiv

and access to the nationwide Boost Mobile Network – all for only $65/mo. This offer is available for new and existing customers, with no trade-ins or line requirements needed to get started.

Infinite Access subscribers also receive North America Connect, which includes data while roaming in Mexico and Canada, plus unlimited talk and text from the U.S. to Mexico and Canada. The plan includes Global Talk and Text, offering calling and texting to over 200 destinations worldwide at no additional cost.

As part of a limited promotion, customers looking to purchase iPhone 16 lineup outright – Boost Mobile offers one year of FREE wireless service. This no contract plan is perfect for customers who want to own an unlocked iPhone. The offer is available with the $25/mo. Unlimited plan or as a $25 off-per-month discount on Boost Mobile's $50/mo. Unlimited+ and $60/mo. Both new and existing customers can take advantage of this new offer, with no trade-in or line requirement. By providing a year of free service, new Boost Mobile customers can save up to $827 in their first year, compared to the other nationwide carriers.

Boost Mobile Now Available Through Apple

Customers can now pre-order and purchase Boost Mobile service through Apple Stores,

apple and the Apple Store App. Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for iPhone plan and the $25/mo. Unlimited plan are both available through Apple, with purchase of the iPhone 16 lineup.



Boost Mobile customers can also take advantage of our $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup with the Infinite Access for iPhone plan with no trade-in required through Apple.



While not required, customers who choose to trade in an eligible iPhonev

may receive additional credits of $180-$650. Boost Mobile customers can use those credits toward the cost of their new device or service. Visit a pple for more details.

Purchase Boost Mobile & iPhone 16 Through Amazon

Boost Mobile customers also have the option to pre-order and purchase the iPhone 16 lineup with the Infinite Access plan through Amazon's US store

With the Infinite Access for iPhone plan, customers receive $1,000 off iPhone 16 lineup and unlimited 5G data for just $65 per month.

Starting Friday, September 13, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available for pre-order at BoostMobile , apple , Apple Stores across the country and Amazon .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

i

Trade in iPhone 12 or higher.

ii

$65 Infinite Access plan requires credit qualification.

iii

To be eligible for the latest iPhone model, members are responsible for making sure the iPhone returned to Boost Infinite is in good working order. Upgrades to higher-priced iPhone models and additional storage capacity can increase the $65/mo. price.

iv

After premium data threshold is reached, speeds may be slowed.

v

Trade in iPhone 12 or higher.

vi Additional terms and conditions apply. See Amazon store for offer details.

