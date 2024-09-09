Blink Joins WEX In Advancing EV Charging Solutions For Mixed Fleets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEX celebrates World EV Day by welcoming Blink Charging and another brand to its expanding EV in the US. These new additions bring WEX's total network to approximately 130,000 public chargers nationwide.



Bowie, Maryland, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announces its collaboration with WEX to enhance the integration of EV charging into mixed fleets. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our joint efforts to streamline fleet management and drive forward the global electrification of transportation.

“For the estimated 19.4 million commercial vehicles that WEX services worldwide, we continue to integrate EV functionality and ease into existing offerings – empowering organizations to manage EVs alongside traditional internal combustion engine vehicles fueled with gasoline as part of a mixed-energy fleet,” said Jay Collins, SVP & GM, EV & Mobility at WEX.

With Blink Charging now part of WEX's network, commercial drivers will benefit from even greater access to reliable and convenient EV charging solutions. WEX's network, which includes other leading EV charging brands, is expected to continue growing, further enhancing support for mixed energy fleets. Additionally, WEX's services are accepted at 95 percent of retail fuel locations nationwide.

“WEX's innovation aligns with our own mission at Blink,” said Michael Battaglia, COO of Blink Charging.“By integrating our services with WEX's network, we reinforce our commitment to driving the global electrification of transportation and ensuring energy independence for all. Together, we are advancing towards a more balanced and sustainable future in transportation.”

Commercial drivers can easily initiate EV charging sessions via WEX's DriverDash mobile app or the WEX EV RFID card, with secure transactions and detailed reporting through WEX's closed-loop payments network.

For more information about WEX's offerings for mixed energy fleets, visit .

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit blinkcharging.com

