Wassia Kamon Joins ACE Access To Capital For Entrepreneurs As Chief Financial Officer

ACE continues legacy of stability with newly appointed CFO.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs announced today that Wassia Kamon , CPA, CMA, MBA of Fulton County, GA has been named Chief Financial Officer. Kamon will oversee the finance, accounting, and compliance departments for ACE. As a member of the management team, she will have primary day-to-day responsibility for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the organization.With over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting and financial planning & analysis (FP&A), she has worked across the manufacturing, technology, pharmaceutical, and nonprofit sectors.“We are pleased to have Wassia as our new CFO to lead ACE into the future of finance,” said Grace Fricks , president and CEO of ACE.“This role is critical for making the right capital available in the shortest amount of time to underfunded entrepreneurs to grow businesses and jobs. And Wassia's background and experience speaks to her ability to handle the demands of this role.”Prior to joining ACE, Kamon worked as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller for The Low-Income Investment Fund which is a national CDFI with $2 billion in assets under management mostly in housing, childcare and education facilities.Kamon is a graduate of Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business and received her MBA from University of North Alabama. She also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA®).

