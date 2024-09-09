Drive Launched To Plant 1 Lakh Saplings Under 'Green Election Initiative' In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A special drive to one lakh saplings under 'green election initiative' commenced here on Monday with Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole directed officers to plant more than 100 in the premises of polling stations.

Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to go to assembly in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

Pole, who kick started the plantation drive from the premises of Model Higher Secondary School, Domana, in Bhalwal block of Jammu district, reiterated the efforts being made to ensure the environment-friendly plantation drive along with the assembly elections to create a sense of responsibility towards the environment protection among the masses and those participating in the elections.

“The directions were given to the officers to plant more than 100 plants in the premises of polling station identified as 'green polling station' in each assembly constituency, whereas rest of the polling stations must plant 10-15 plants each in the premises across J-K so that the target of planting one lakh saplings can be achieved before September 15,” he said.

The office of Chief Electoral Officer in collaboration with J-K forest department is conducting the plantation drive in order under the 'green election' initiative of the election commission.

Pole asserted that a massive plantation is going to take place across the Union Territory to foster environmental stewardship among the electorate, to compensate for the impact on the environment due to waste generated during the election process.

“Today's plantation drive was launched as a part of the SVEEP campaign during which more than 100 saplings were planted,” he said.