Abducted Tanzanian Opposition Official Found Dead, Acid Poured On Face
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The body of a senior Tanzanian opposition official abducted from
a bus by armed men was found on the outskirts of commercial capital
Dar es Salaam with signs he had been beaten and acid had been
poured on his face, his party said, Azernews reports via The
Times.
The killing of Ally Kibao, a member of the secretariat of the
main opposition CHADEMA party, may taint the reformist image of
President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has tried to ease repression
since succeeding John Magafuli who died in office three years
ago.
Kibao's body was found on Saturday morning, a day after two
armed men removed him from a bus travelling from Dar es Salaam to
the north-eastern port city of Tanga, CHADEMA chairman Freeman
Mbowe told journalists late on Sunday.
“The (preliminary) post-mortem has been done and it is obvious
that Ally Kibao has been killed after being severely beaten and
even having acid poured on his face,” Mbowe said, adding that a
full autopsy report would be completed on Monday.
