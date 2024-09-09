Urgent Reforms Needed: EU Lags Behind US And China, European Bank Reports
An additional 800 billion euros per year in investments are
needed by the European Union to undertake rapid and substantial
reforms to address its lag behind the United States and China,
Azernews reports.
This is detailed in the much-anticipated report on EU
competitiveness, prepared by former European Central bank Governor
Mario Draghi at the request of European Commission President Ursula
von der Leyen.
The report emphasizes "urgency" and "concreteness" as key
themes. It highlights several areas where the EU is falling behind
the two largest global economies, particularly in innovation and
industrial competition. One notable point is that since 2008,
nearly 30% of unicorn companies-those with a market capitalization
of 1 billion euros founded in the EU-have relocated, primarily to
the United States.
To close the gap, Draghi stresses the importance of accelerating
digitalization and transitioning to cleaner energy sources. He
calls for the financing of large-scale common projects with
European funds, possibly supplemented by international debt
markets. Such projects would include breakthrough innovations,
common power grids, and defense initiatives, which could also boost
productivity across the continent. Draghi notes that a common debt
would contribute to completing the EU's capital market.
When asked about the possibility of a new common European debt,
von der Leyen stated that it is crucial first to reach an agreement
on shared policies to drive EU progress, and only then discuss the
financing mechanisms.
