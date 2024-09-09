Ukrainian Ombudsman, UWC President Discuss Return Of Deported Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, held a meeting with President of the Ukrainian World (UWC), Paul Grod, to discuss, among others, the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

Dmytro Lubinets posted this on Telegra , Ukrinform saw.

The Ombudsman expressed gratitude to the UWC for its strong and consistent efforts.

The parties discussed important topics, including the return of Ukrainian children, the return of prisoners of war and civilians detained by the Russian Federation, cooperation with and parliaments of the Global South.

Lubinets thanked for the most thorough and fruitful meeting, at which important decisions were taken.

"Every Ukrainian abroad is an ambassador who can bring our victory closer," the Ombudsman emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, UWC President Paul Grod started his visit to Ukraine by meeting with Mykola Tochytskyi, the newly appointed Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.

After the discussion, both parties concurred that today's key objective in culture and communication is to amplify the efforts of the diaspora and the Ukrainian Government in shaping and promoting Ukrainian narratives globally, while consistently countering Russian disinformation.