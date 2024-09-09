Latvia Voices Categorical Protest To Russia Over Drone Found In Rēzekne Municipality

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 9, the of Foreign Affairs of Latvia summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy to express to him a categorical protest from Latvia in relation to a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle of military importance of the Russian Federation found in the Rēzekne Municipality on 7 September, which entered the Latvian airspace from Belarus.

This is according to the Latvian MFA press-service , as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian Chargé d'Affaires was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives.

At the meeting, the Russian representative confirmed that he would inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia about the situation.

It is noted that the responsible Latvian authorities continue with an in-depth investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Latvia has informed its allies, the leadership of NATO and the EU, as well as, through diplomatic channels, its counterparts in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of other countries about the situation.

As reported, on September 7, a Russian UAV crashed in the east of Latvia.