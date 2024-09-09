Ukrainian President Confers Awards On 276 Defenders, 267 Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky conferred state awards on 276 defenders of Ukraine, 267 of them posthumously.

Decree No. 624/2024 of September 9 was published on the website of the Head of State, Ukrinform reports.

According to the document, the defenders were awarded for personal courage in the defense of state and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selfless performance of military duty.

Zelensky awarded the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and For Courage, and medals For Military Service to Ukraine and Defender of the Fatherland.

As reported by Ukrifnorm earlier, Zelensky awarded two units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with the honorary award For Courage and Valor.