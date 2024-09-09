Chetu To Highlight AI-Powered Solutions Revolutionizing Mortgage Solutions At Lend360
Chetu, a global provider of custom software solutions and support services, is excited to announce its participation at Lend360, the annual summit for online lending and fintech professionals from Sept. 11-13 in Nashville.
“We are eager to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how our AI-driven solutions can streamline operations, enhance risk management, and improve client experiences in the lending sector,” said Jaideep Sharma, IT Project Manager at Chetu, who leads the Fintech Team.“The AI digital transformation is revolutionizing the lending industry.”
Chetu offers the following AI solutions, including:
Credit Scoring & Risk Assessment
Fraud Detection
Chatbots & Virtual Assistants
Natural Language Processing
Predictive Analytics and Decision Support
Personalized Recommendation
Chetu's fintech software developers work on credit scoring platforms, commercial lending software, loan management software, debt collection, merchant cash advances, loan origination, and much more.
Don't miss the opportunity to learn about Chetu's AI-powered mortgage solutions.
Visit Jaideep Sharma and the Chetu Team at Booth No. 214 or schedule a consultation today at , or go to Chetu's Mortgage & Lending Software Development page for more information.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit .
