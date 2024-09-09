Kuwait FM: GCC Meeting Critical To Confront Ongoing Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammeri

RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The joint ministerial meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is critical to coordinate mechanisms to confront ongoing challenges, Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said Monday.

Al-Yahya told KUNA after the conclusion of the 161st session of the GCC Ministerial Council that the periodic meeting is being held in light of the many, precise and complex regional and international challenges the region is witnessing.

The minister added that discussions in this periodic meeting focused on enhancing Gulf integration in the political, security, economic and social fields, based on the directives of GCC leaders, with the goal of advancing cooperation towards achieving more integration and achievements that positively reflect on the GCC countries and their peoples.

The minister said that the ministerial council stressed the need to intensify efforts and enhance mechanisms of continuous coordination between the GCC countries to confront current challenges, especially in light of the increasing regional tensions and global crises that directly affect the stability and security of the Gulf region.

Al-Yahya pointed out that the joint Gulf action is proceeding according to ambitious strategic plans that include strengthening the security system and defense cooperation, in addition to achieving economic integration and supporting sustainable development efforts.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Al-Yahya stated that the meeting discussed in details the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza Strip, which suffers from a severe siege and continuous attacks.

He stressed that the Ministerial Council agreed on the need to continue coordinating diplomatic positions and movements in this regard before the next Arab Ministerial Meeting scheduled to be held in Cairo.

The minister also stressed that the GCC countries adhere to their firm and principled position in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, while continuing to support international and regional efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just solution based on UN resolutions and international law.

In another context, the ministerial meeting witnessed a series of important bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Russia, India and Brazil, where ways to strengthen strategic relations and develop areas of cooperation in many vital sectors of common interest were discussed.

Earlier, Al-Yahya headed Kuwait's delegation in the GCC 161st Ministerial Council meeting at the bloc's headquarters in Riyadh.

