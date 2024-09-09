Food Lion Feeds And North Carolina Partnership Address Food Insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking six years of partnership, a transformative program tackling food insecurity on college campuses is underway in North Carolina. A collaboration between Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement empowers student hunger ambassadors at 14 North Carolina colleges and universities to create awareness about food insecurity and compete against one another to collect the most food for neighbors experiencing hunger through the Food Lion Feeds Collegiate Hunger Challenge. Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion's hunger-relief platform, and North Carolina Campus Engagement is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students on civic and social responsibility.



“Food Lion Feeds is excited to join forces with the next generation of leaders to find solutions to hunger on college campuses,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“Aside from addressing food insecurity in our communities, the Collegiate Hunger Challenge also supports our educational partners. Through their participation, students gain valuable experience in community service and leadership. It empowers them to make a tangible difference while fostering a sense of social responsibility.”

Following the competition, Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement will award a total of $25,000 to winning colleges for their efforts to fight hunger on and around their campuses. The partnership will award one $10,000 overall prize and a $5,000 prize from each sector – community college, four-year public college and four-year independent institution. Since 2019, the Collegiate Hunger Challenge has awarded more than $160,000, equivalent to more than 1.6 million meals*.

Throughout the challenge, which runs from Sept. 9, 2024, through Dec. 20, 2024, the participating colleges and universities accumulate points through various activities centered around addressing food insecurity and raising awareness about the issue. Since the statewide Collegiate Hunger Challenge began in 2018-19, more than 30 North Carolina colleges and universities have participated. Each school selects one or two MVP Student Hunger Ambassadors responsible for leading the effort as part of the challenge.

“We are so grateful to Food Lion for their ongoing partnership,” said Leslie Garvin, Executive Director, North Carolina Campus Engagement.“Not only does this initiative directly benefit students facing food insecurity, but it also develops and builds the leadership skills and dispositions of the Hunger Ambassadors, while promoting awareness, empathy and compassion throughout the campus. In addition to addressing tangible needs, we are destigmatizing student food insecurity and mobilizing campuses to continue to address this critical issue.”

The 2024 Collegiate Hunger Challenge participating North Carolina schools are: