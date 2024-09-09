Inventionhome Inventor Creates Remote Controlled Shower Head For Injured Or Disabled Individuals To Independently Bathe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James B. of Mount Vernon, OH is the creator of the Remote Controlled Adjustable Shower Head, a wireless, fully adjustable shower head that can be moved in any direction with a remote control. Users can adjust spray intensity and angle via the remote, offering a way for even those with an injury or disability to maintain their independence while bathing and automatically adjust their own shower settings. The device is comprised of a shower head with a wire running from the head to a rechargeable battery pack outside of the shower.The device moves via small motors that control the direction of the head and its spray settings. It is operated via waterproof, battery powered, wireless remote. The shower head will have wires that lead outside the shower to a rechargeable battery pack. Users can hold the remote in hand and utilize its easy and convenient controls to adjust the position and spray intensity of the shower head from a safe and comfortable position. The device offers a way for anyone suffering from disabilities, injuries, or lack of mobility to maintain independence while bathing.The market for bathing products designed specifically for handicapped and disabled individuals is a significant and growing segment within the broader market for assistive living devices. These products are designed to help people with limited mobility or other disabilities maintain their independence and ensure a safer, more comfortable bathing experience. Assistive devices like specialized shower heads are crucial in allowing them to perform daily tasks without assistance.Caregivers, both professional and family members, are often the purchasers of these products, seeking tools that make caregiving easier and safer. Handheld shower heads are the most common type of shower head for people with disabilities. These products feature long, flexible hoses and ergonomic handles, making it easier for users to direct the water flow where needed. Other shower heads feature vertical adjustment features that enable users to place them at a comfortable height. Despite being helpful and useful, these products still require people to make adjustments with their hands while bathing which can lead to slips and falls. The Remote Controlled Adjustable Shower Head is innovative and versatile, alleviating any risk of slips and falls due to shower head adjustments. This product would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Remote Controlled Adjustable Shower Head product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Remote Controlled Adjustable Shower Head can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

