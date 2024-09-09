King Attends Military Exercise By Royal Artillery Corps

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Monday attended a military exercise conducted by the Royal Artillery Corps.

His Majesty was briefed on the development of the Royal Artillery Corps and their latest arms and equipment, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King was also briefed on the objectives and scenario of the exercise, which simulated potential threats and the measures implemented to face them, aiming to test the readiness, planning, and coordination capacities of the participating formations.

His Majesty viewed an arms exhibition showcasing the devices, equipment, and ammunition used by the Royal Artillery Corps, the statement said.



The King commended the advanced skills, capabilities, and readiness displayed during the exercise, praising the professionalism and high morale of the participants.



