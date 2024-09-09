Biomednewsbreaks - TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (NASDAQ: TCBP) Plans Preclinical Studies For Treatment Of Monkey Pox

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TC Biopharm (NASDAQ: TCBP) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications,

is focused on beginning Proof of Concept preclinical studies to evaluate its lead therapeutic TCB 008 for in monkey pox. According to the announcement, TCBP will partner with a leading infectious center or university associated with a similar organization to advance the studies as quickly as possible.

“There are a number of academic papers highlighting a successful immune response to infection being heavily reliant on the presence of gamma delta t-cells,” said TC BioPharm CEO

Bryan Kobel

in the press release.“We continue to look at avenues to expand the therapeutic applications for TCB008, and moving into rapid response for aggressive viral infections is an arena we believe our therapeutic can be immediately impactful. The ability to deliver a frozen/thawed product to these patients to prevent not just the death or extended viral infection in these patients, but also potentially slow the spread of the infectious disease and contain the issue from becoming a global pandemic, would represent a massive global opportunity and market size. We look forward to updating investors as we further this program.”

To view the full press release, visit



About TC Biopharm

(Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies and is the first company to conduct phase 2/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line, including a phase

2b/3 pivotal trial in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. For more information, please visit

.

