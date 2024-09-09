420 With CNW - Trump Notes Support For Cannabis Ballot Measure In Florida, Wants Public Smoking Banned
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Donald trump recently stated that he was
confident Florida voters
would pass the cannabis legalization initiative during the November ballot. He emphasized that since marijuana is already legal in many other states, it is unfair for someone to be prosecuted as a criminal in Florida.
In addition, Trump attacked the status quo regulations, saying they endanger public health, destroy lives and expose individuals to...
Read More>>
About CNW420
CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
[email protected]
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09092024000224011066ID1108653404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.