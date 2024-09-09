Investornewsbreaks Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) Reports On Third Shipment Of Copper Concentrates

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Battery Mineral Resources (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) , a battery minerals company providing exposure to the global megatrend of electrification, has shipped the third shipment of copper concentrates produced at its mineral processing facility at Punitaqui, Chile. According to the company, it supplied 1,198 dry metric tonnes (“DMT”) of copper concentrates in August, with 351 DMT delivered to Anglo's Chagres smelter in Catemu, Chile, and 847 DMT produced from its own operations and sold to Ocean Partners Chile SpA.

“This third shipment of copper concentrate marks another significant milestone for Battery Minerals, with 847 DMT sourced from our own Punitaqui mine operations,” said Battery Mineral Resources CEO Martin Kostuik in the press release.“We are progressing well on ramping up material sourced from the Punitaqui mines and continuing to find new opportunities for additional third-party mill feed. We look forward to persistently increasing value to stakeholders through growing cash flows from copper sales.”

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources has a mission to build a mid-tier copper producer. The company recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Battery Mineral Resources is unique because it leverages the inherent value from its 100% owned subsidiary, ESI Energy Services Inc., a renewable-energy-equipment rental and sales company. Battery Mineral Resources' portfolio also consists of two cobalt assets and one lithium asset located in North America and two graphite assets in South Korea. The company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global megatrend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. For more information about the company, visit .

