PARRIS Law Firm Announces Partnership With Southwestern Law School And Creation Of Parris Academy For Excellence In Law And Leadership

This Academy will provide students at Southwestern Law School opportunities to develop skills and knowledge that will complement their classroom education by preparing them to take on leadership positions after they graduate. This is the second program PARRIS Law Firm has funded for a Los Angeles area law school.

The Parris Institute for Professional Excellence at Pepperdine Caruso School of Law was created in 2014 with the purpose of developing the next generation of ethical leaders. The Parris Academy for Excellence in Law and Leadership at Southwestern Law School builds on that foundation by creating a three-phase program in which all J.D. students will be eligible to participate.

"Southwestern Law School is where I received an amazing legal education, and I'm truly excited to share what I've learned throughout my career with Southwestern's leadership and students," said PARRIS Law Firm founder and Southwestern Law School alumnus R. Rex Parris. "This program was created to help students build skills they can't learn in law books, these are skills that will help them become future champions of justice," Parris added.

An introduction session for students will be held on September 9 with the first program beginning on September 23.

"This is an opportunity for students to become more than lawyers, but leaders who know how to build a case, build a practice, and push the legal community forward for years to come. Too many attorneys learn these skills years, sometimes decades after they graduate. Our goal is to change that," added Parris who is also the Mayor of Lancaster, CA.

"Rex understands the importance of providing students with opportunities to build skills and connections and to implement what they have learned in a practical way," said Darby Dickerson, President and Dean of Southwestern Law School. "Rex and Carrol's support will help Southwestern continue its legacy of innovation and allow students to impact the profession and world in profound ways."

