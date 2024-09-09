JR Language Translation Services Outpaces Tech Giants Among Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JR Language Translation has achieved a milestone, securing the 399th position on the Times' list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024

- Jackie Ruffolo, President and FounderWEBSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JR Language Translation Services , a leading provider of professional translation services, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the 399th position on the Financial Times' prestigious list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024.This accomplishment places the New York-based language services firm ahead of industry titans Amazon and Salesforce, highlighting its exceptional growth trajectory and market impact.The FT's fifth annual ranking, based on revenue growth achieved between 2019 and 2022, showcases companies that have demonstrated resilience and innovation during a period marked by the pandemic and changing economic conditions. JR Language's inclusion in this list underscores its ability to thrive in challenging times and outpace even some of the biggest names in tech.The company's success can be attributed to its innovative approach to language solutions, which leverages cutting-edge technology while focusing on human expertise. JR Language's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has resulted in a high client retention rate and steady expansion of its services. The company has expertise in a variety of fields, from financial translation services to business interpretation services.Jackie Ruffolo, President and Founder of JR Language, expressed her enthusiasm about the company's achievement: "We are thrilled to be recognized among the fastest-growing companies, surpassing some incredibly talented organizations. This ranking is a testament to our team's dedication and clients' trust in us for their global communication needs."About JR LanguageJR Language, headquartered in Webster, New York, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence in the language services industry. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including technical translation services , website localization, and interpretation services in over 100 languages. This diverse offering has allowed JR Language to cater to various industries, from legal to medical, e-commerce to government, and more.JR Language has strategically positioned itself to effectively serve the North American market with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. As businesses increasingly recognize the importance of effective multilingual communication in a globalized world, JR Language Translation Services stands poised for continued growth and success in the language services industry.

