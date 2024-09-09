Huntress Unveils New Managed SIEM: Bringing Custom-Built, Simplified Security To Small And Mid-Sized Enterprises

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering strips away complexity and noise for IT with purpose-built protection and expert management at a price that makes sense

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress announces the arrival of its new Managed SIEM solution, designed to serve small-to mid-sized enterprises and their MSP allies with everything a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) should provide and none of what makes traditional SIEMs ineffective and expensive.



Huntress Managed SIEM is a direct result of the company listening to its partners and incorporating their feedback into this new offering. Traditional SIEMs demand extensive in-house expertise, require continual fine-tuning, and can inundate users with nonstop alerts. Huntress' modern approach delivers simplicity and smashes the“all or nothing data” model that makes many solutions costly, inefficient, and not any more secure.

“The feedback we've heard from so many MSPs and businesses is that they need continuous monitoring of only the necessary data, a modern pricing model, and ideally, a managed solution they don't have to touch,” said Tony Black, Principal Product Researcher at Huntress.“We flipped the script on how to collect and store the data, challenging the status quo of legacy SIEMs and are offering something better for small to mid-sized enterprises.”

Huntress' SIEM will combine proprietary Smart Filtering of security data, streamlined log storage, hands-off management, and continuous monitoring by Huntress' elite team of experts to stay ahead of threats-with a transparent, predictable cost model.

New and compelling features include:



Smart Filtering of data for cost-effective, targeted log collection

Only the most critical alerts while eliminating the barrage of log data

An intuitive, user-friendly portal that brings simplicity to SIEM Rapid onboarding and deployment to implement SIEM quickly and efficiently

“Our modern approach is directly based on what our partners have been asking for,” said Chris Bisnett, CTO for Huntress.“This new solution provides a huge opportunity for organizations who have struggled to get value out of a SIEM solution, with efficient data collection and retention that keeps costs stable and accessible and helps service providers and business IT departments stay safe and compliant. Together, we're going to write a new playbook for what SIEM should look like, and it starts by putting SMBs and their protection first - Huntress Managed SIEM delivers on that.”

Additional Resources:



Learn more about the new Huntress Managed SIEM

Register for the Huntress Managed SIEM webinar

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn Start a free tria

Visit Huntress.com to learn more about Huntress Managed SIEM, a new approach that offers all of the benefits of SIEM without the burden.

About Huntress

Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company focused on protecting and empowering small businesses and mid-sized enterprises. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a human-led 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the top-rated technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. For more information about Huntress, visit and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Valerie Baccei

...

+1 (650) 400-7833