The 23Rd Annual Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC Is Sunday, September 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Country star Tyler Hubbard to headline post-run concert

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, September 29, nearly 40,000 people will participate in the 23rd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC.

The 5K course retraces the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001, from the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. This annual event pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, 23 NYPD officers, 37 PAPD officers, 3 court officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on that fateful day, as well as those who have lost their lives in the decades since to 9/11-related illnesses and the Global War on Terror.

Country music sensation Tyler Hubbard will headline the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC post-run concert on Vesey Street.

With 22 No. 1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as one half of the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. His debut self-titled solo album, released in January 2023, has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams to date. The album features Hubbard's hit debut solo single,“5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 on country radio and was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA. His second No. 1 single,“Dancin' in the Country,” has also been certified 2x Platinum and marked his second No. 1 as a solo artist. Hubbard's sophomore album 'Strong' (4.12 via EMI Nashville) earned praise from Billboard , GRAMMY.com , PEOPLE and more.

This year, Hubbard will bring his energy and passion for music to the Tunnel to Towers post-run concert, as he continues his journey of captivating audiences across the country. He is currently out on his headlining 'Strong World Tour', with dates in the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

“We are excited to have Tyler Hubbard join us at this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC. His music and dedication to entertaining audiences perfectly align with our mission to honor my brother Stephen and all those who were lost on September 11, 2001, and in the years since,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller .

Register now for the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC by visiting .

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Zac Brown Band will no longer be able to perform at the post-run concert.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Faceboo , , and Instagram.

About Tyler Hubbard

With 22 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now as a solo artist, he has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams to date. Hubbard's Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard , was released in January 2023 and has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams to date. It features Hubbard's hit debut solo single“5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at Country Radio, was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and has 612M global streams. It also features Hubbard's second No. 1 single,“Dancin' In The Country,” which has amassed more than 473M global streams, has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA, and marked his second No. 1 at Country Radio. Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at Good Morning America , The Kelly Clarkson Show and Fox & Friends , and also on the CMT Music Awards , NBC's TODAY Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .“Back Then Right Now,” the first radio single of his new album 'Strong' (April 12 via EMI Nashville), reached the top spot at country radio, making Hubbard the only artist to start two separate careers with at least three consecutive No. 1 songs. His latest single“Park” is currently at country radio. The Georgia native is currently out on his headline 'Strong World Tour ,' with dates in the U.S., Australia, and Canada. Listen to 'Strong,' HERE .

Attachment

Tyler Hubbard

CONTACT: Caroline Magyarits Tunnel to Towers Foundation ... Shore Fire Media Tyler Hubbard ...