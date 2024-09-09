Thomas Homes Makes Compelling Offer To Waterfront Homeowners In Fort Lauderdale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomas Homes, a leading general contractor in Fort Lauderdale, is excited to announce a unique opportunity for waterfront homeowners

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Homes, a leading general contractor in Fort Lauderdale, is excited to announce a unique opportunity for waterfront in Broward County. Specializing in the high-end South Florida market, Thomas Homes is offering homeowners the chance to sell their properties as new construction spec homes based on plans, without the need to pay sales commissions or invest in repairs. Additionally, homeowners may receive a share of the profits from the new construction contract price.This innovative offer is designed to cater to the needs of homeowners looking to maximize the value of their waterfront properties without the usual hassles associated with selling a home. By partnering with Thomas Homes, homeowners can benefit from the expertise of South Florida intercostal home builders, ensuring their properties are transformed into desirable new construction homes.Robby Thomas, President of Thomas Homes, stated,“This offer is a game-changer for waterfront homeowners in Fort Lauderdale. It provides a seamless and profitable way to sell their homes, leveraging the expertise of South Florida intercostal custom home builders .”Thomas Homes has a proven track record of excellence in the South Florida real estate market, particularly in the construction of high-end, custom homes. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name among South Florida intercostal new homes and South Florida intercostal house builders.Homeowners who take advantage of this offer will benefit from Thomas Homes' extensive experience and resources. The company handles all aspects of the new construction process, from design and permitting to construction and final sale. This comprehensive approach ensures that homeowners can sell their properties without the need for costly repairs, or renovations.In addition to eliminating sales commissions and repair costs, Thomas Homes' offer includes a profit-sharing arrangement. Homeowners will receive a portion of the profits from the new construction contract price, providing an additional financial incentive to participate in this program.Thomas Homes' reputation as one of the premier South Florida intercostal residential builders and South Florida intercostal single family home builders is built on a foundation of quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. This offer is an extension of the company's commitment to providing exceptional value to homeowners in the South Florida real estate market.For more information about Thomas Homes and the opportunity to sell your waterfront properties in South Florida, visit or for a FREE consultation, contact Robby Thomas Right Now at (954) 210-9797 or via email ..., Florida GC license # CBC1261820

